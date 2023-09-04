Asia Cup 2023 To Be Relocated To Pakistan? PCB President Zaka Ashraf Contacts ACC President Jay Shah

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf, has made a compelling request to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to consider relocating the Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan. This call comes in response to growing concerns about adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, which have already significantly impacted crucial matches in the tournament.

PCB has suggested Asian Cricket Council to move remaining matches of Asia Cup to Pakistan. However, because of BCCI's policy of politicizing cricket, they will not let this happen. But if Nepal beats India today, India would be out of Asia Cup and there would be no more hurdles. pic.twitter.com/3hpwYKSNes — Gulbaz Naveed (@GulbazNaveed) September 4, 2023

The Background

The PCB's request stems from a recent telephone conversation between Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah, the President of the ACC. During their discussion, they reflected on the rain-affected matches, particularly those involving arch-rivals Pakistan and India, hosted in Sri Lanka.

Uncertainty Over Sri Lankan Weather

One of the primary reasons behind the PCB's plea is the uncertainty surrounding the weather in Sri Lanka. With unpredictable rain patterns and matches being disrupted, Ashraf believes it is crucial to conduct a comprehensive weather assessment in the coming days to safeguard the tournament's integrity.

The Proposed Solution

Zaka Ashraf's proposed solution is straightforward yet impactful. He suggests relocating the Asia Cup matches to Pakistan, with a specific mention of the Pakistan-India matches potentially being played in Dubai if necessary. This approach aims to minimize the risk of weather-related interruptions and ensure a more predictable playing environment.

Possible Venue Changes

In addition to shifting the entire tournament to Pakistan, there is a possibility that the Super 4 stage matches, initially planned for Colombo on September 9, might be moved to alternative venues like Pallekele or Hambantota. Discussions between the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are ongoing, and a decision is expected soon.

Assurance from ACC

Jay Shah, the ACC President, has responded to Ashraf's proposal with assurance, pledging to thoroughly evaluate the situation. This indicates that the ACC recognizes the gravity of the situation and the importance of finding a suitable resolution.

Asia Cup Significance

Zaka Ashraf has previously emphasized the significance of the Asia Cup as a premier cricket tournament. His commitment to preserving the tournament's sanctity is evident through this request to consider relocating the matches to Pakistan in case of unfavourable weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Impacted Matches

It is worth noting that the recent Pakistan-India match in Kandy was significantly impacted by rain, resulting in no conclusive outcome. This further underscores the urgency of addressing the weather-related challenges. Moreover, the match scheduled for today between India and Nepal is also at risk of being washed out due to adverse rainy conditions.