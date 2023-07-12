Asia Cup 2023: Tournament Schedule Finalised And Set To Released On THIS Date, At Least Two India vs Pakistan Matches Lined Up

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma led team won’t travel to Pakistan, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday. Contrary to reports that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would insist on Team India travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup, the ‘hybrid model’ agreed for the tournament will continue.

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,” Dhumal told PTI from Durban.



cre Trending Stories

Major points after the meeting by PCB Head & Jay Shah. [PTI]



- Asia Cup schedule is finalized.

- Hybrid model to stay.

- 9 matches in SL & 4 matches in PAK.

- India vs Pakistan in SL.

- Schedule will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/b1H9bNUWnY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2023

He rubbished reports emerging from Pakistan media that India will travel to neighbouring country as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming in some quarters. “There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised,” Dhumal added.

According to reports, the final Asia Cup 2023 schedule could be released on Friday, July 14. India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka’s Dambulla just like 2010 edition.

Pakistan’s only home match in their country will be against minnows Nepal. The other three games are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghsnistan.

It now appears that the new PCB administration has agreed in principle to the proposed model, and there is no stopping the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17.

“It’s a good beginning and there will be more meetings like this,” Ashraf told Pakistan media. “We have agreed to have more meetings and improve relations. It’s a good beginning,” the PCB chief added.

Meanwhile, during the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) held in Durban on Tuesday, no decision was reached regarding the regulation of the growing number of T20 leagues.

Full member boards claimed that these leagues are causing a drain of talent from their member countries. It is understood that the discussion on this contentious issue will continue over the week.

Cricbuzz website quoted sources from Durban claiming that there is a need to regulate the leagues, but the specific form of regulation will be determined during the board meeting.

(with PTI inputs)