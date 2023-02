Pakistan is Hell?: Venkatesh Prasad Roasts Javed Miandad with CRYPTIC Post

Former captain of Pakistan Javed Miandad made a controversial comment on Monday criticising the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their attitude in the ongoing dispute over the Asia Cup 2023. Former Indian player Venkatesh Prasad responded appropriately. The Asia Cup will instead be played at a neutral venue, as announced by Jay Shah, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), last year. The new location will be chosen in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members in the month of March. India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to security concerns.

But they are refusing to go to hell :) https://t.co/gX8gcWzWZE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2023

The former Indian speedster shut down Miandad's remark with an epic one-line tweet and wrote, "But they are refusing to go to hell."

The statement came after Miandad's remark that the Indian cricket team should "go to hell" for not visiting Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

"I have always been saying, if India doesn't want to come, we don't care. They can go to hell. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, else there's no point of having a governing body. ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad said, as quoted by Geo TV.

"ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad added.

Miandad then said that in his opinion, India is not willing to travel to Pakistan because they are worried about the unruly behaviour of the people if they end up losing in Pakistan. "They should play, why aren't they playing? They are afraid of consequences," he asserted.