Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Hauled Up By BCCI For THIS Reason, All Team India Cricketers Warned

Former India captain Virat Kohli was hauled up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which get underway with Team India taking on Pakistan in Kandy on September 2. Kohli had joined the ongoing camp for the Asia Cup in Bengaluru on Wednesday and on Thursday posted a story on his Instagram account claiming that he had passed the mandatory ‘Yo Yo’ Test as well as his score.

The ‘Yo Yo’ test score of cricketers is supposed to be kept confidential. The BCCI top management isn’t pleased by Kohli’s actions on social media. According to Indian Express newspaper, all players who are undergoing the preparatory camp at Alur in Bangalore have been advised ‘verbally’ about the BCCI’s views on the matter.

“The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don.,” Kohli had posted on Instagram earlier on Thursday,



However, the BCCI officials are extremely irked by Kohli’s actions. “Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” a BCCI official confirmed to Indian Express newspaper.

The BCCI is conducting a six-day conditioning camp which began on Thursday. Day 1 saw players undergoing a ‘yo-yo’ test to assess where each one of them stands in terms of fitness.

Meanwhile, apart from Kohli, it is learnt that skipper Rohit Sharma and ODI vice-captain Hardik Pandya among others have participated in the drills at the KSCA-Alur grounds in Bengaluru, and successfully completed the tests.“The tests were successful and the reports will be sent to the BCCI soon,” a source following the developments told PTI news agency.

Four players – Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma – are expected to join the camp on Friday. The quartet is flying out of Dublin to Bengaluru after the three-match T20I series against Ireland at Malahide.

While the drills were largely restricted to indoor sessions on this day, except the Yo-Yo test, there will be increased outdoor activities from Friday. However, those returning from Ireland might not be put under the Yo-Yo test as they will be put through the skill-set segment of the camp.

The PTI had reported on Wednesday that several parameters of players will be checked during the camp including lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone and Dexa tests etc. Apart from the fitness routines, the outdoor events will also include match simulation sessions monitored by batting coach Vikram Rathour and head coach Rahul Dravid.

(with PTI inputs)