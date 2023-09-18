Asian Games 2023 Cricket Tournament: Schedule, Dates, Times, And Live-Streaming- All You Need To Know

Cricket enthusiasts, get ready for a cricketing spectacle like no other! The Asian Games 2023, set to take place in Hangzhou, China, promises an exhilarating cricket tournament that will have fans on the edge of their seats. After a hiatus of five years, cricket is making a triumphant return to the Asian Games, and the excitement is palpable. In this article, we'll provide you with all the essential details about the tournament, including schedules, teams, and how to catch the action live.

India's jersey for Asian Games 2023 in China. ____ pic.twitter.com/dn6bsogpJx — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) September 9, 2023

Men's Cricket Tournament - Schedule and Format

The men's T20 cricket tournament will kick off on September 27, 2023, and culminate with the bronze and gold medal matches on October 7, 2023. With 15 teams in the fray, including cricket powerhouses India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the competition promises to be fierce.

The tournament structure combines group stages and direct entries into the quarter-finals. Group A comprises Afghanistan and Mongolia; Group B features Cambodia, Japan, and Nepal; Group C includes Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand; and Group D comprises Malaysia, Bahrain, and Maldives.

Adding to the intrigue, the top-seeded teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh—will skip the group stages and advance directly to the quarter-finals.

Live Streaming

For cricket enthusiasts looking to catch the live action, the matches will be available for streaming on Sony Liv and will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Women's Cricket Tournament

Schedule and Format

The women's T20 cricket event will be held from September 19 to 25, 2023. As with the men's tournament, the top-seeded teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh—have received direct entry into the quarter-finals. The remaining teams are divided into two groups, with round-robin matches determining the top eight contenders.

Group A consists of Indonesia and Mongolia, while Group B features Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Sony Liv for live streaming, and the matches will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Historic Debut for India

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, both the men's and women's teams are set to make their debut at the Asian Games 2023, thanks to the green signal from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian cricket teams are riding high on their recent successes, making their participation all the more exciting.