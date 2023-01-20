topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

'At 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is...': Virat Kohli slams Al-Nassr striker's critics in strongly-worded note, Read Here

Checkout Virat Kohli's savage post for Cristiano Ronaldo's critics after the PSG vs Riyadh XI friendly clash

Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'At 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is...': Virat Kohli slams Al-Nassr striker's critics in strongly-worded note, Read Here

Team India superstar Virat Kohli had a message for Cristiano Ronaldo's critics following the Portuguese icon's eye-catching performance in the PSG vs Riyadh XI friendly clash. Ronaldo took on Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday (January 19).

"still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention and to be in the news are conveniently quiet now that he's put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparetly finished," wrote Kohli on his Instagram story.

 

Checkout Kohli's Instagram story for Ronaldo here...

Ronaldo recently posted an emotional message following Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup. The 37-year-old left the field in tears after Morocco defeated his team 1-0. Later, he said in a statement on Instagram that "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career had "ended". Ronaldo has been getting a lot of negative comments on his recent performances in the Premier League following his exit from Manchester United. The superstar received a lot of criticism for his interview with Piers Morgan as well. (More to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885