'At CSK, I Felt Like a Pampered kid', Suresh Raina Goes Down Memory Lane as Robin Uthappa Calls Chennai Super Kings 'Family'

After captain MS Dhoni, if there is one man from CSK who gets massive love from Chennai crowd, it is Suresh Raina. If Dhoni is Thala, Raina is Chinna Thala. Both of them started their IPL careers at Chennai Super Kings and while there was a two-year ban on CSK, both it seems will finish their careers at the same franchise. Robin Uthappa played 2 seasons for Chennai, winning one title with them as well. Uthappa has spent only 2 years with the franchise before they decided to not retain him but his experience being in the camp has been brilliant.

Uthappa shared his experience of CSK days recently on Success Mantra, a new episode of 'Legends Lounge', a JioCinema original. Traded to CSK in 2021, the Karnataka batter felt continuity, communication and inclusiveness across the franchise stood out for him the most. "The sense of security and inclusiveness that the players who aren’t in the playing XI had made it a great atmosphere," explained Uthappa, who had to wait for a while before donning the Yellow. "At no point, I felt left out. It is not easy to sit out for 12 games, especially after you have played 195 matches already."

Uthappa said CSK treated every member of the players' families as part of the team. "When we travelled with kids, nannies were there who were made to feel like they were part of the group. When we won in 2021, the nannies were part of the team picture," Uthappa said.

Raina then said that the cricketers received many bonuses too for their performances and you felt special when you played for the CSK franchise. "They give a lot of bonuses, too," Raina chuckled in between. "You always feel like doing something special for them; you felt like a pampered kid."