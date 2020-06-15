हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

At times you forgot whether it was Sushant Singh Rajput or MS Dhoni: Shane Watson

The making of the movie MS Dhoni-The Untold Story had seen Rajput working overtime with former India wicket-keeper Kiran More as well as Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee.

At times you forgot whether it was Sushant Singh Rajput or MS Dhoni: Shane Watson

Sushant Singh Rajput playing the character of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic is etched in every cricket lovers memory and with the actor dying by suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday, former Australia all-rounder took to Twitter to share how he was amazed by Rajputs acting in the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Watson wrote: "I can't stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon."

The making of the movie had seen Rajput working overtime with former India wicket-keeper Kiran More as well as Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee. Banerjee revealed on Sunday that Rajput kept working on the famous ‘helicopter shot' under his guidance.

"He was such a gentle boy. He was so well behaved and I today as I watch news channels, I cannot believe it," Banerjee told IANS.

"I remember when he came to Ranchi. We had a long chat. I was there. Mahi's friends were there. He always used to tell me, 'dada Dhoni ka helicopter shot sikha do na (please teach me how to play the helicopter shot)'.

"He was after me, the way Mahi used to play it. How would his facial expressions. He was so focussed. Single minded determination. That's why it came out so well. You could not tell it was not Dhoni. Today I have only memories, and I really am in utter shock," he added.

More said: "For an actor to become a cricketer was the most difficult thing. Then to copy MS Dhoni...it was tough. The expectation is always very high. A lot of biopics had come but none was as successful at Dhoni. We used to have normal practice sessions. He was treated as a normal cricketer at the nets. The fast bowlers would bowl to him. We started off with a tennis ball. But there was no compromise later as he became more confident."
 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputMS DhoniShane WatsonCricket
Next
Story

Steve Smith picks Ravindra Jadeja as best fielder in modern era
  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M56S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day