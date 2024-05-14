Athiya Shetty Shares Cryptic Post Days After LSG Owner Yelling At KL Rahul Video Went Viral

Athiya Shetty, Bollywood actress and wife of India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cricketer KL Rahul, posted an Instagram Story which has caught the attention of the Rahul fans. The post comes amid the ongoing alleged tension between Rahul, who is the captain of LSG side and the owner Sanjiv Goenka. In case you did not know, Goenka was visibly upset after LSG lost the game to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a big margin. That big loss not only snatched 2 important points from them but also dented their Net Run Rate (NRR), almost putting a full stop to their quest for a playoffs berth.

Rahul listened to an angry Goenka after the game. He could be seen trying to explain a few things before being interrupted by the LSG owner every now and then. Goenka was also seen having a tough talk with LSG head coach Justin Langer with Rahul also present. The videos went viral and were not appreciated by the Indian fans, even those who are not LSG or Rahul fans. The fact that an IPL team owner got upset in this way on an Indian international made the fans quite angry.

Days after the incident, Rahul's wife Athiya has posted an Instgram Story which sort of reflects the family's mindset. She posted a view of the sunset and wrote: "The calm after the storm". Fans are believing it to Athiya's way of reacting to the incident.

Check out the post below:

LSG's assistant coach Lance Klusener downplayed the rumours of rift between Rahul and Goenka, saying that there is no discussion about the change of captaincy. "No, certainly no discussions around that [captaincy change]," Klusener said on Monday, ahead of LSG's must-win game against Delhi Capitals.

Klusener added that Rahul and Goenka are two cricket lovers and they had a robust discussion after the game, calling it 'a storm in a teacup'.

"I don't see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. I don't see any problem with that. For us, I guess, it's just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion, I think that's how teams get better. So, it's not a big thing for us," the South African said.