'Aur Dukhi Dikha Do Pakistanis Ko', PAK Fans Slam ICC's Trailer Of Cricket World Cup As Babar Azam's Team Barely Present In It

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared the trailer of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will start on October 5 with the match between New Zealand and England. In the trailer one can see the famous Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan narrating the theme of the current World Cup campaign which is 'One Day'. The trailer features the cricketers from all the ten participating teams with cameos from Shikhar Dhawan, Jemimah Rodrigues and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Pakistan fans have taken a disliking to the trailer. The reason is obvious: the players from Pakistan does not feature as much as the ones from all other teams do. One can see some glimpses of Shaheen Shah Afridi but that's that. Even Pakistan captain Babar Azam is missing from the trailer which has not impressed the Pakistani fans one bit.



The fans have complained that the world's No 1 batter Babar is not in the trailer for the World Cup. Not to forget, Babar is also the Pakistan captain across the formats.

Some of the reactions are as following: "Jaani thora aur dukhi dikha do Pakistanis ko?". One user commented: "The promo looks like India has won the last 3 ICC titles and no.1 ODI batter doesn't exist." One other wrote: "Got it, so only Australia, England and India are playing this time! Chalo enjoy the love triangle until someone does against the “spirit of the game."

Check out all the reactions of the Pakistani fans on the ICC Cricket World Cup trailer below.

Among the four visuals that is there in the trailer, one of them is an Indian consoling a Pakistani fan. Pakistan have never beaten India in the ICC ODI World Cup. Another visual is of Mohammad Amit getting bowled. Pakistan's superstar cricketers Shaheen, Babar are missing in these clips.

The India and Pakistan contest in the World Cup is one to watch out for. The clash will take on November 15 at the Narendra Modi stadium and the fans are hugely awaiting that game. The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match have not been released yet. The hotel fares in Ahmedabad have skyrocketed for the same reason. Fans are ready to play high prices for the hotel rooms and hostels to watch the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match.