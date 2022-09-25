AUS-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Live Streaming: Australia Legends vs West INdies Legends Cricket Match Live in India on TV and Online

Rain has played a big spoilsport in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. From Kanpur to Indore to Dehradun, bad weather has been chasing the cricket teams in the tournament. On Saturday too, both the matches had to be abandoned without a ball bowled. But the weather for Sunday looks pretty clear. The afternoon game is between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends. Australia vs South Africa Legends had to be called off yesterday due to rain and both the teams had to share the points.

The Shane Watson-led side will be looking to win this match as they have won just one game so far in the tournament, against Bangladesh. One of their matches have been washed out while the other has been rescheduled. West Indies Legends have 2 wins so far and they would be looking to win this contest tonight in Dehradun to increase their chance of qualifying for final. The Brian Lara-side are currently on 2nd spot in points table while Australia Legends are on the 6th spot.

A terrific start from the __ Australia Legends in this chase of a mammoth total _

Both Watson & White are constantly rotating strikes as well as finding gaps for lovely boundaries! _



They are 64/0 after the 6 overs!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #SALvsAUSL #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/1eIxiEOG0s— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 11, 2022

Look at Livestream details

When will Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Where will Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

At what time will Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match start?

The Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18.

Squads

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins(w), Brian Lara(c), Navin Stewart, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Jerome Taylor, Dave Mohammed, Marlon Black

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin(w), George Horlin, John Hastings, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes, Stuart Clark, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk