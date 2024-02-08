AUS U-19 vs PAK U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today Australia Vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal At Benoni, 130 PM IST, February 8

Pakistan take on Australia in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. This is likely to be a highly-contested affair as both teams will give their all to reach the final where India await them. All eyes will be on Shahzaib Khan, who is the leading run-getter for Pakistan in the tournament with 260 runs in five matches so far.

A humble Shahzaib deflected the praise, attributing the team's triumph in the tournament to their unity.

“If you see our last game when the batting didn't click, the bowlers put their hands up,” Shahzaib said speaking to ICC Digital. When the bowlers have an off day, the batters pull the team up,” he added. “It's a combination of these things that has led to our success. We play as a unit and we hope to continue doing so in the semi-final.”

A key player battle will be between Shahzaib and Aussie pacer Callum Vidler, who idolises Mitchell Johnson and does not want to drop pace.

“It’s hard not to be inspired to become a fast bowler watching that as a young kid,” Vidler tells ICC Digital.

“I thought to myself, ‘I want to do that’, you know? Bowl fast. Just run in and bowl fast. Watching them was my initial inspiration to take up cricket and fast bowling.

“If anyone ever tells me to slow down, I am not listening to them,” he says.

While making the fantasy team, you cannot drop these two. Shahzaib can also be the captain of your team. Keep an eye on captains Saad Baig and Hugh Weigbgen as well. Ubaid Shah has been another outstanding cricketer in this World Cup and watch out for his pace bowling as well. These players can

Australia U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ubaid Shah

Vice-captain: Hugh Weibgen

Wicketkeepers: Saad Baig, Lachlan Aitken

Batters: Shahzaib Khan, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen

All-rounders: Arafat Minhas, Tom Straker

Bowlers: Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Ubaid Shah, Raf MacMillan

Australia U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Probable XIs:

Australia U-19 Probable XI: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken (wk), Raf MacMillan, Harkirat Bajwa, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Pakistan U-19 Probable XI: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza

Australia U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Full Squad

AUS U-19: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen

PAK U-19: Saad Baig (c), Ali Asfand (vc), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah