AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by 4 runs, pressure on England ahead of ENG vs SL

Glenn Maxwell's brilliant 54 off 32 balls followed up by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa's fiery spells handed Australia a 4-run win over Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (November 4). Interestingly, things went right down to the wire as Rashid Khan was the top scorer for Afghanistan scoring 48 off 23 balls alongside Gulbadin Naib playing a knock of 39 off 23 balls. The result means the hosts and defending champions need Sri Lanka to beat England on Saturday to make the semi-finals.

Chasing a target of 169, Afghanistan got off to a bad start as they lost their openers Usman Ghani and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in under 6 overs of the game. Usman Ghani was sent packing by Josh Hazlewood after scoring 2 runs off 7 balls. Kane Richardson then gave Afghanistan another blow as he dismissed Gurbaz for 30 off 17 in the 6th over of the game. New batters Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib then held the charge as they kept piling runs while scoring boundaries at regular intervals. (T20 World Cup 2022: Kane Williamson's New Zealand qualify for semi-final, finish at top of points table in Group 1)

After 10 over Afghanistan's score read 72-2. Gulbadin and Zadran then opened their hands and slammed Richardson for 17 runs with the help of two fours and one six. The 13th over delivered by Pat Cummins was one of the most economical as the pacer conceded just 2 runs. Gulbadin`s blistering knock of 39 off 23 was cut short as he was run out by Glenn Maxwell. (Here's why Rohit Sharma's Team India need to win against Zimbabwe - Check)

Adam Zampa then sent Zadran packing after scoring 26 off 33, on the fourth delivery of Zampa`s over saw the bowler deliver a stunning bowl to dismiss Najibullah Zadran for a two-ball duck. In the 14th over delivered by Zampa Australia bagged three wickets while conceding just three runs, leaving Afghanistan tottering at 99/4.

Well played Afghanistan, fought till the end. Congratulations to Australia for a good win. But what a fantastic innings by swashbuckling @rashidkhan_19. #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/r418Uj1lLM — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 4, 2022

Josh Hazlewood was brought back in the attack and the pacer delivered a stunning bowl to dismiss Mohammad Nabi for just one run. Rashid Khan then came out to join hands with Darwish Rasooli on the crease. Rashid Khan then slammed back-to-back two sixes on the delivery of Richardson in the 18th over of the game. Courtesy of Rashid`s fone innings Afghanistan's winning equation went down to 21 needed off the final over.

On the first ball of the last over Darwish Rasooli was run out by Marcus Stoinis after scoring 15 off 13. Rashid then slammed two fours and a six in the last over but failed to guide his team home and handed Australia a 4-run victory in a thrilling clash. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell`s half-century propelled Australia to 168/8 against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval in the Super-12 encounter.

Mitchell Marsh and Maxwell played handy knocks for the team to take Australia to a par score after losing wickets at a regular level.After being put into bat first, Australia started fiercely with opener David Warner firing on all cylinders from the start of the inning. Warner smashed three boundaries in the second over to bag 16 runs off the second over.

However, his opening batter Cameron Green could not replicate Warner's success and walked back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for 3 (2) in the third over. Mitchell Marsh walked in at number three with great responsibility on his shoulders in the absence of Aaron Finch.

Warner kept scoring boundaries for the Aussie team to keep the scoring rate at a decent pace and Australia looked on course to a great powerplay but Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a superb last powerplay over to dismiss Warner and Steve Smith to reduce Australia to 54/3 at the end of the six overs. Marsh looked to place the ball in gaps before exploding in the ninth over to smash Gulbadin Naib for 16 runs with the help of a six and two boundaries. Australia reached the 10-over mark at 85/3 with Marsh and Marcus Stoinis at the crease.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Marsh in the 11th over to bring out Glenn Maxwell on the crease. Maxwell went after the Afghan bowlers right from the start to help Australia up its run rate. Stoinis on the other hand was struggling to get going and was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 25(21) in the 16th over.

Despite the fall of wickets Maxwell continued playing the big shots and notched up his half-century off 29 deliveries. He helped Australia get to 168/8 at the end of the 20 overs. The batter remained unbeaten and carried his bat through the inning.Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers picking up three wickets while giving away just 21 runs.

Brief Score: Australia 168/8 (Glenn Maxwell 54*, Mitchell Marsh 45; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-21) vs Afghanistan164/7 (Rashid Khan 48*, Gulbadin Naib 39; Adam Zampa 2-22). (With ANI inputs)