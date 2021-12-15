AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs England: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd Test of the Ashes 2021 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 9:30 AM IST December 16

England are preparing to throw the kitchen sink at Australia in the day-night second Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval in a bid to level the series after seeing their best-laid plans torn to shreds in the Gabba opener. Selectors are expected to press the rested James Anderson and Stuart Broad back into service and hope the veteran duo can do more damage with the pink ball than their team mates managed with the red one during the nine-wicket thrashing in Brisbane.

Another defeat would be disastrous for Joe Root’s men. Only one team have come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes – the Don Bradman-captained Australia that pulled off the comeback for the ages in 1936/37. While Root has enjoyed a Bradman-esque 2021 with the bat, scoring the most runs in a calendar year by an English batsman, it might be a stretch to compare his team with the Depression-era Australians.

And they face a rejuvenated side that has turned day-night cricket into a competitive advantage, winning all eight of their tests under lights dating back to the format’s 2015 debut. That run included the 120-run victory over Root’s England in Adelaide during the 2017/18 series, which stretched Australia’s lead to 2-0 on the way to a 4-0 hiding.

Where England have Broad and Anderson, Australia have their own swing maestro in Mitchell Starc and a proven pink ball performer in skipper Pat Cummins.

MATCH DETAILS

TOSS: The 2nd AUS vs ENG Test of the Ashes toss between Australia and England will take place at 9:00 AM IST – December 16.

Match Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Travis Head

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Anderson, Stuart Broad

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson

AUS vs ENG Squads

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson.

England: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

