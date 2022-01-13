AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs England: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 5th Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, 9:30 AM IST January 14

England and Australia will battle it out in the final Test match of the Ashes 2021-22, The fourth Test ended in a draw after a great performance from both the sides.

However, England have already lost the series but will not give Australia anything extra or a whitewash chance easily. England before the fourth Test were nowhere near the potential and level they have in their squad. On the other hand, Australia have dominated this series with an astonishing performance in every game they played.

England will look to win atleast one match of the series after a horrific performance and give the English fans a little hope for future.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The 5th AUS vs ENG Test of the Ashes toss between Australia and England will take place at 9:30 AM IST – January 14.

Match Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena in Bellerive

Australia vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, Sam Billings

Batters: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Mark Wood

Captain: Usman Khawaja

Vice-Captain: David Warner

AUS vs ENG Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland/Jhye Richardson.

England: Haseeb Hameed/Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow/Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Jack Leach/Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson/Chris Woakes.

