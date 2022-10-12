AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs ENG 2nd T20 match in Canberra, 140 PM IST, October 12

T20 World Champions Australia will take on arch-rivals England in the second T20I match in Canberra on Wednesday (October 12). Jos Buttler’s England defeated Aaron Finch-led Australia by eight runs in the first game at Perth on Sunday.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has endorsed batting stalwart David Warner to become the next ODI captain despite the 35-year-old opening batter serving a lifetime ban from leadership role because of his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.

Aaron Finch's retirement as Australia ODI skipper has given Warner hope of taking charge of the side, but reportedly there are several hurdles in the way, the most difficult being Cricket Australia (CA) having to rewrite its code of conduct. Three Australia cricketers – the then-skipper Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Cameron Bancroft – were banned from playing international and domestic cricket for varying periods not exceeding a year in the wake of the episode, also called the ‘sandpaper-gate scandal’.

The episode that happened during the Cape Town Test in 2018, not only prompted CA to ban the trio, but also barred Smith from taking up leadership role for two years, while Warner was banned from any such role for the rest of his professional life.

But since Warner has returned to the side after serving the ban, he has guided the team to victory in several campaigns, including Australia’s maiden title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. He has also been at his best behaviour, prompting several present and former cricketers, including Test skipper Pat Cummins, to ask CA to lift the leadership ban on the veteran player.

Match Details

Australia vs England 2nd T20 match

Venue: Canberra, Australia

Date & Time: October 12 at 140 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Aaron Finch

Australia vs England 2nd T20 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood