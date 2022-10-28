AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Melbourne, 130 PM IST, October 28

With pressure mounting on England after their defeat to Ireland in a Super 12 match, coach Matthew Mott has said he will resist the urge to shake things up and make too many changes to his side for their must-win clash against Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Friday (October 28). Mott’s team fell to a disappointing five-run defeat to Ireland via the DLS method at the MCG on Wednesday and now face the reigning T20 World Cup champions in front of their home crowd in what looms as a crunch match for both sides and one that will be crucial to the make-up of the semifinals.

Both England and Australia have two points from two matches as both currently sit outside the top two spots on a log-jammed Group 1 standings. The team losing on Friday will face a difficult task to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. But Mott said it was business as usual for England and he will likely stick with the same XI that took on Ireland when they face Australia unless one of his bowlers pulls up sore.

“We have played really solid cricket for the last month ‘we are not going throw the baby out with the bat’ water,” Mott said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“It’s just business as usual as we would. We’ll go through the sessions, see who’s pulled up well and make changes. But it is very unlikely to change the structure of the team. It might be a change here or two depending on how the bowlers pulled up,” he added.

Match Details

Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 26

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: October 28 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 26 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mark Wood

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 26 Predicted 11

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c), Adil Rashid, Mark Wood