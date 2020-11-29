AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Do you know what impressive record Australia achieved while batting against India? Know more!

Australia completed an impressive series victory over visitors India with yet another impressive display in the second ODI, winning the game by 51 runs at Sydney on Sunday (November 29).

If the hosts were impressive in the first ODI - scoring a massive 374/6 in that game, they added the cherry on the top this time around. Australia posed a mammoth 389/4 on the board with Steve Smith scoring his second successive hundred on the trot.

In the process Australia achieved a scintillating record – for just the second time in ODI history, the top five batsmen of a team, had all scored fifty plus scores in the same game. David Warner (83), Aaron Finch (60), Steve Smith (104), Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Glenn Maxwell (63) were all amongst the runs on the day.

Just the second time that a side's top five batsmen have all scored 50+! Both times: For Australia against India #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GcbNX0efgf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Interestingly Australia were also the first team to achieve this record, coincidentally against India – The Aussies had first scripted the feat in an ODI against India in Jaipur in 2013. Finch (50), Philip Hughes (83), Shane Watson (59), George Bailey (92*) and Maxwell (53) were the batsmen who reached the milestone on that day.

In that game, Australia had scored 359/5 but India chased down the target in just 43.3 overs after unbeaten tons from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – India cruising to an astonishing 9 wicket win.

On Sunday, however, Australia wrapped up the series victory as India fell short by 51 runs, managing 338/9 in reply. The final ODI will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2).