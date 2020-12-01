हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreyas Iyer

AUS vs IND: Here's what Shreyas Iyer said about Indian bowlers' dismal form in Australia

Indian bowlers have disappointed in the first two ODI's against Australia, as the hosts posted mammoth totals of 374/6 and 389/4 respectively - already winning the three-match ODI series. India's star batsman, Shreyas Iyer, offered his thoughts about the same.

AUS vs IND: Here&#039;s what Shreyas Iyer said about Indian bowlers&#039; dismal form in Australia
File Photo

Canberra: India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday played down the poor run of the bowlers on the Australian soil saying that it is difficult for them to bowl 10 overs on a trot after playing T20 matches.

Team India failed to level the three-match ODI series against Australia on Sunday as Aaron Finch and boys hammered the Indian bowlers to pile up a mammoth 389/4 in the 50 overs.

All five Australian batsmen scored more than 50 runs as the pace bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah looked clueless at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In both the games, the Indian pacers failed to get an early breakthrough but Iyer feels that the bowlers are just in the transition phase from 20-20 to ODIs and will come back stronger in the upcoming games.

"We are working on routine and process which haven`t gone well in the last few games. I am sure it`s a transition phase from 20-20 to ODIs and it`s really difficult for the bowlers bowling 10 overs on a trot," Iyer said in a virtual press conference."

Also fielding for 50 overs, so not all easy from their point of view and I am sure they will come back stronger with a positive frame of mind," he added. Virat Kohli and boys have missed the sixth bowling option in the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

Talking about some top-order batsmen making up for the sixth bowling option, Iyer said, "Yes absolutely, we had this optional practice today. Few of our bowlers went for practice and also the batsmen went for the practice.

"The right-handed batsman also admitted that the quarantine phase has been really tough for the players."The quarantine was really tough for us when we came in. Staying in the room for 14 days and going out for practice only but we are getting some games to play so we can`t complain about that," Iyer said.

Australia gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday and will next meet India in the dead rubber on Wednesday.

Shreyas IyerAustralia Vs Indiaindian cricket teamIndiaAustraliaindian cricket teamIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
