AUS vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Brisbane, 130 PM IST, October 31

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has indicated his respect for the Ireland cricket team had gone up manifold following their amazing run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with Andrew Balbirnie’s side defeating the likes of powerhouse England in the tournament. Australia will take on Ireland in the Super 12 Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 31) with the European side placed above their opponents at No.3 on the points table. Australia are fourth due to their inferior net run rate though both teams have equal points.

Asked about experts not giving Ireland much of a chance at the start of the T20 World Cup, Finch said, “Yeah, they certainly have (given a good account). They’ve got some seriously-talented players. They`ve got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they’re never a team that you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it, they’ve got very good bowlers to maximise that, as well.

“I think, like I said, it’s just about making sure that you do the basics really well early on, and then if the game opens up, that will present some opportunities. We’ve seen the Gabba can be a high-scoring game,” added Finch.

Finch indicated there was a possibility of him coming down at No.4 from his usual opener`s slot in upcoming matches. “Yeah, there’s a possibility. There are things we talk about every strategy session as we sit down and go through all possible scenarios and how all 15 players in the squad can fit into the side and different combinations we can go with. We never rule any combination out, regardless of how the team is functioning,” he said. Finch also indicated he was not averse to using two spinners against Ireland if the pitch favours spin.

Match Details

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 31

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: October 31 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 31 Predicted 11

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Josh Little, BJ McCarthy