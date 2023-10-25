'Glenn Maxwell Is The Real HITMAN': After Fastest World Cup Hundred, RCB Batter Sets Social Media On Fire

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell scripted a world record when he smashed a hundred in just 40 balls. Maxwell, who came in to bat number 6 for Australia, smashed the hundred in just 40 balls, which is the fastest by any batter in the history of the tournament. Maxwell went past Aiden Markram of South Africa, who had achieved the record by hitting a hundred off just 49 balls.

Maxwell's innings included 9 fours and 8 sixes respectively after he was dismissed for 106 made off just 44 balls. That was incredible hitting as Bas de Leede of Netherlands recorded the worst spell bowled by a bowler in ODIs, leaking 115 runs in 10 overs.

Maxwell set X on fire after his unbelievable knock. Check out the reactions below:

Glenn Maxwell was 35 off 21... and then struck 66 off 19 balls lol #CWC23 — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) October 25, 2023

Fastest ODI centuries:



31 balls - AB de Villiers

36 balls - Corey Anderson

37 balls - Shahid Afridi

40 balls - GLENN MAXWELL #AusvNet#ICCCricketWorldCup23 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 25, 2023

Glenn Maxwell has smashed the world record for the fastest 100 in World Cup history. He reached his century from just 40 balls #CWC23 #NEDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U0kdPp2ei5 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 25, 2023

This Glen Maxwell flex at the back-end of Australia's innings is remarkable. 101 off just 40 deliveries. ______. Great signs moving forward for Australia in this #ICCCWC2023 October 25, 2023

Normal batters - slow down in the 80s to reach their century.



Glenn Maxwell - takes just 4 balls to reach 100 from 80 ___

Maxwell _#AUSvsNED



pic.twitter.com/xH2t8dQzxB — VINEETH__ (@sololoveee) October 25, 2023

Maxwell the real Hitman _ pic.twitter.com/RGHA9GyNSK — ITSJAY7427 _ (@itsjay7427) October 25, 2023

Maxwell, who recently became father as he and his wife Vini Raman have birth to a baby boy, dedicated the hundred to the newly-born. Maxwell celebrated by doing a gesture of holding the baby in his arm after he finished his hundred to show how much he misses his newly born baby who is back home in Australia.

Courtesy his amazing knock, Australia finished with a mammoth 399 for 8 in 50 overs. Not to forget, earlier David Warner had scored his back to back hundred, stroking 104 off 93 balls that included 11 fours and 3 sixes respectively.

The Australian dressing room could not stop cheering for Maxwell and gushing over th incredible hitting that was on the sight. Adam Zampa could be seen jumping in the change room while Warner had a big smile on his face throughout that crazy Maxwell innings.

Australia would be pretty happy with their effort after a poor start to their campaign. They lost to India and South Africa in the first two matches before they pulled up their socks and beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan in the next two matches to get te much-needed points. In all likelihood, Australia will be finishing this match vs Netherlands as the winner as one does not associate chasing a target of 400 runs with the associate nation.