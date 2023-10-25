trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2679913
NewsCricket
GLENN MAXWELL

'Glenn Maxwell Is The Real HITMAN': After Fastest World Cup Hundred, RCB Batter Sets Social Media On Fire

Australia's Glenn Maxwell smsashed 106 off just 44 balls to make a big statement with the bat. So far in the World Cup his bat had not done much talking.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Glenn Maxwell Is The Real HITMAN': After Fastest World Cup Hundred, RCB Batter Sets Social Media On Fire Glenn Maxwell. (Source: AP)

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell scripted a world record when he smashed a hundred in just 40 balls.  Maxwell, who came in to bat number 6 for Australia, smashed the hundred in just 40 balls, which is the fastest by any batter in the history of the tournament. Maxwell went past Aiden Markram of South Africa, who had achieved the record by hitting a hundred off just 49 balls. 

Also Read | Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell To Ab De Villiers; Fastest Hundreds In Tournament History - In Pics

Maxwell's innings included 9 fours and 8 sixes respectively after he was dismissed for 106 made off just 44 balls. That was incredible hitting as Bas de Leede of Netherlands recorded the worst spell bowled by a bowler in ODIs, leaking 115 runs in 10 overs. 

Maxwell set X on fire after his unbelievable knock. Check out the reactions below:

Maxwell, who recently became father as he and his wife Vini Raman have birth to a baby boy, dedicated the hundred to the newly-born. Maxwell celebrated by doing a gesture of holding the baby in his arm after he finished his hundred to show how much he misses his newly born baby who is back home in Australia.

Courtesy his amazing knock, Australia finished with a mammoth 399 for 8 in 50 overs. Not to forget, earlier David Warner had scored his back to back hundred, stroking 104 off 93 balls that included 11 fours and 3 sixes respectively.

The Australian dressing room could not stop cheering for Maxwell and gushing over th incredible hitting that was on the sight. Adam Zampa could be seen jumping in the change room while Warner had a big smile on his face throughout that crazy Maxwell innings. 

Australia would be pretty happy with their effort after a poor start to their campaign. They lost to India and South Africa in the first two matches before they pulled up their socks and beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan in the next two matches to get te much-needed points. In all likelihood, Australia will be finishing this match vs Netherlands as the winner as one does not associate chasing a target of 400 runs with the associate nation.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?