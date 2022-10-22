New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway played two superb knocks to help New Zealand post 200 for 3 on the score board in the first match of Super 12 stage in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the SCG on Saturday (October 22) after Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and sent Black Caps to bat first. Allen gave a flying start to the Kiwis, scoring 42 off just 16 balls that included 5 fours and 3 sixes respectively. He took all Australian pacers to the cleaners before Josh Hazlewood sent him back with a screaming yorker. At the other end, Devon Conway started off slowly but when Allen departed, he took the baton in his hand.

He smashed seven fours and 2 sixes respectively on his way to 92 off 58 balls to take New Zealand to 200/3 at the end of 20 overs. At one stage, he appeared to reach a 100 as well but Aussie bowlers bowled well at the death to him. He fell short by 8 runs but went back unbeaten. That was a superb anchor innings from Conway, who scored with strike rate of 158.62. This is the highest total for New Zealand in T20 World Cups against Australia.

Conway too reached a big landmark in his T20I career. He completed 1,000 T20I runs and is the joint-second fastest to the landmark, crossing Virat Kohli's feat. Dawid Malan and S Davizi are the fastest to 1000 T20I runs, they did it in 24 innings. Next best is Conway and Babar Azam, who reached the landmark in 26 innings. Kohli has taken 27 innings to completed 1000 runs in T20Is.

Conway is a CSK player and is a huge MS Dhoni fan. He has said before that Dhoni has had a huge impact in his career and the way he batted on Saturday, one observed that he batted with the same composure as MSD.

Australia started off the chase on a bad note with David Warner departing early for just 5. This was at the time of writing of this article.