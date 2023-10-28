trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681272
'What An Effort From Jimmy Neesham', Fans React As Australia Beat New Zealand In Last-Over Thriller Of World Cup

Australia posted 388 all-out after being asked to bat first. Travis Head slammed a hundred before good finish by Pat Cummins. New Zealand cha

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'What An Effort From Jimmy Neesham', Fans React As Australia Beat New Zealand In Last-Over Thriller Of World Cup James Neesham. (Image: AP)

New Zealand almost pulled off a thriller vs Australia in what was a high-scoring Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter. James Neesham smashed 58 off just 39 balls, including 3 sixes and fours each, to pull back things for Black Caps after they lost 7 wickets with target still at some distance. Requiring 65 off the last 36 balls was when James Neesham started to connect the big sixes and boundaries in the picturesque Dharamsala. Matt Henry contributed with a couple of hits before he fell. Trent Boult came in and he played a good hand too. But it was Neesham who had to score the most of 19 off the last 6 balls to hand New Zealand the highest run chase in the history of the World Cup. However, it was not to be. 

Also Read | WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Hits Biggest Six Of Cricket World Cup 2023, Ball Touches Dharamsala Roof

Mitchell Starc, backed with superb fielding effort from Marnus Labuschagne, defended the runs as Australia won their fourth straight game at the World Cup after losing two at the start. Neesham was hailed as a hero despite the losing cause. This was 2023 World Cup's first last-over thriller as the packed Dharamsala stadium completely enjoyed the ride.

Take a look at the best reactions fromt the AUS vs NZ clash: 

Earlier, after winning the toss New Zealand captain Tom Latham had invited Aussies to bat first. David Warner struck 81 as comeback man Travis Head hit century to stitch 175 for the first wicket in no time. Australia's middle order crumbled a little. But thanks to quickfire knocks from Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins took them to 388 for 10. 

Most runs scored in a World cup Match

The World Cup in India is turning out to be a high-scoring affair. We have already seen plenty of 350+ totals as well 400 being achieved. The Australia vs New Zealand clash saw 771 runs being scored in the match, which is the highest aggregate in the tournament, toppling the South Africa-Sri Lanka match that happened in this World Cup. 

Australia strengthen their position in the World Cup points table with 8 points from 6 games. New Zealand remain on third spot with despite the loss with same number of wins from same number of matches. It is the Net Run Rate (NRR) that keeps NZ over Aussies in the table.

