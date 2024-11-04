AUS vs PAK 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

AUS vs PAK: Australia and Pakistan are set to face off in a three-match ODI series, beginning Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This series brings exciting changes and a sense of revival for both teams, with Pakistan under new leadership and Australia reuniting with a familiar captain.

For Pakistan, this ODI series marks a significant shift, as Mohammad Rizwan takes over the reins from Babar Azam, embarking on his first series as captain in the white-ball format. Pakistan is looking to rebuild its momentum following a disappointing exit in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup, and the team hopes that the fresh captaincy can infuse a new strategy and energy into their campaign. Rizwan, who has been one of Pakistan's most consistent performers in recent years, will be under the spotlight as he leads his side in what many fans hope will be the beginning of a successful new era.

Australia, on the other hand, is coming off an intense five-match ODI series win over England in September, where they triumphed 3-2. However, this series will see the return of Pat Cummins as captain, following a short break from ODI duties during the England series. Cummins, fresh from leading Australia to an impressive World Cup victory in 2023, will now look to bring his experience and leadership back to the ODI squad as they face a determined Pakistan side. His return is seen as an opportunity to stabilize the Australian bowling attack and reinforce their status as one of the top ODI teams in the world.

Australia vs Pakistan: 1st ODI Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI will take place on Monday (November 4).

Where will Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI take place?

The 1st One Day International between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI will start at 9:00 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?

The live broadcast of the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will air on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?

You can watch the live stream of the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India

AUS vs PAK 1st ODI: Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan.