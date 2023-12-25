Australia's opening batter Usman Khawaja has tried various methods to take the voice of Gaza victims to the field. He first attempted to play with shoes that had 'All Lives Are Equal' written on them. The International Cricket Council stopped him from doing so. Usman then released a video on his social media, informing the world that all he wanted to was speak in support of all those stuck in the war in Gaza. Khawaja said that some people were tying to paint his on-field gesture in a negative way but he was hellbent on taking these signs to the cricket field and would seek approval of the world governing body to do so.

Khawaja was seen wearing a black armband in the 1st Test vs Pakistan in Perth. After the match, ICC reprimanded him for wearing the armband as a proper approval is needed for it to be wore and it is usually done when a cricketer is going through a personal loss. The cricketer was asked whether he was doing it for a personal bereavment and he later told media that it was for one and that it had nothing to do with anything else.

Khawaja was then spotted batting with another peace symbol on his shoe, a dove with an olive branch. But the opener has yet again been banned from sporting the symbol.

Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed _. Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future. __ #freedomisahumanright #alllivesareequal pic.twitter.com/HAhbebDbCT — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 18, 2023

"The ICC, after giving due consideration to Usman Khawaja's request for a personal message logo on his bat for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan, did not approve the application," said an ICC spokesperson. "Personal messages of this nature are not allowed as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page. The ICC is supportive of players using their platforms outside of the playing arena to promote human rights, peace and equality and would encourage him to continue to use alternative platforms."

West Indian bowling legend Michael Holding who is known for his blunt opinions and speaking up on various issues, blasted ICC for continuing to suppress free speech. Holding called ICC a hypocrite body who took a political stance themselves with Black Lives Matter movement but do not want a cricketer to spread message of peace.

Speaking to The eekend Australian, Holding said: “I have been following the Khawaja fiasco and I cannot say I’m surprised by the ICC’s stance. If it had been most other organisations that showed some semblance of consistency with their attitude and behaviour on issues I could claim surprise, but not them. Once again, they show their hypocrisy and lack of moral standing as an organisation.”

“The ICC regulations say re messaging ‘approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes’,” said Holding. “So how people were allowed to take the knee for BLM and stumps were covered with LGBTQ colours?"