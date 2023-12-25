AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed As Pakistan Announce Squad Of 12; Australia XI Remains Unchanged For MCG Test

Pakistan play the second Test vs Australia in Melbourne with a view to level the series. They were defeated in the first Test by 360 runs via a dominant show by the hosts. It will take a humongous effort from them to challenge the Pat Cummins-led Australians on their home soil. Unlike the first Test, Pakistan announced a squad of 12 cricketers who will be picked for the second Test.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been dropped from the playing 11 for sure as his name does not feature in the list of the 12 players. Mohammad Rizwan comes in as the wicketkeeper and batter for the 2nd Test. At the same time, fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has also been dropped. The only spinner in the 12-man squad for the 2nd Test is Sajid Khan. The final call on the XI will be taken after taking a look at the pitch.

Australia remained unchanged for the 2nd Test as they did not want to tinker with the winning combination of the first Test. Melbourne's hometown hero, Scott Boland, unfortunately remains benched. Despite acknowledging Boland's prowess, skipper Pat Cummins revealed the formidable trio of Cummins himself, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will spearhead the pace attack, leaving Boland on standby.

Pakistan announce 12-man squad for second Test _



The final XI will be named tomorrow.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/hZsky4cPcN— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 25, 2023

Boland made a stunning entry onto the cricket stage by claiming 6-7 on his debut at the MCG against England during the 2021-22 Ashes. However, with the current lineup fit and ready, Boland will have to wait for his opportunity.

Cummins expressed admiration for Boland, emphasizing the inevitability of changes in a long Test series due to minor injuries or unforeseen circumstances. He assured Boland remains prepared and encouraged him to stay consistent while waiting for his chance.

Pakistan's 12-man squad for Australia: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australian XI for the upcoming Test comprises David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.