AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs Pakistan Third ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

AUS vs PAK: Australia and Pakistan are set to face off in a high-stakes showdown in the third and final ODI of their series on Sunday, November 10, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will be giving their all in this series decider.

Australia has chosen to rest several of their key players for this match, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Hazlewood, as they look to keep them fresh for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In their absence, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain the Australian side. Inglis has been tasked with leading a youthful and enthusiastic squad featuring players like Sean Abbott, Glenn Maxwell, and Jake Fraser-McGurk, who are eager to prove their mettle in the international arena. Inglis will also take the reins for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, comes into this match with renewed confidence after leveling the series on Friday. They’ve shown remarkable resilience, with Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub shining as key players who have helped keep the series alive. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will rely on a well-rounded squad that includes star players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah.

AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI: Match Details

Match Date & Time: Sunday, November 10, at 9 AM IST

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia vs Pakistan: 3rd ODI Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday (November 10).

Where will Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd One Day International between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will start at 9:00 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in India?

The live broadcast of the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will air on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in India?

You can watch the live stream of the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India

AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI: Full Squads

Australia: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (c), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan

With the series on the line, this final ODI promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams strive for victory. Fans can look forward to an exciting clash of emerging talent and seasoned performers in this high-stakes game.