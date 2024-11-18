AUS vs Pak 3rd T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs Pakistan Third T20I Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India

AUS vs Pak 3rd T20 FREE Live Streaming: Australia will be eyeing a whitewash when they lock horns with Pakistan in the third and final T20I at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday (October 18). Australian team under the leadership of Josh Inglis has been playing well, winning the first two games in a facile manner.

Pakistan on the other hand, under the captaincy of Agha Salman will look for a win in order to ave their pride. The likes of Rizwan and Babar Azam have not been able to talk with the bat and will be hoping to score some runs under their belts. For Australia, their pace bowlers have been stepping up constantly and will look to continue the same momentum in the third T20I also.

PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan be held?

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be held on Monday, November 18 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

How to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (c), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Josh Philippe