Watch: Babar Azam Gets Out To Pat Cummins, Brutally Trolled After Looking Clueless Against Pat Cummins In 3rd Test Vs Australia

Pakistan batter Babar Azam's poor form continues as he got out on another low score in the first innings of the third and last Test against Austalia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Day 1. He is going through a rough patch and Australia has not been a kind team to him on this tour. Australia's Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have come up with a brilliant plan for him which has worked brilliantly so far.

At the SCG, Babar was masterfully planned by Cummins. In the first two Tests, the Aussie fast bowlers kept on bowling in a box around the good length region. Babar kept on getting out, unable to deal with the incoming and outgoing deliveries from the same spot. In this innings, he had worked on that particular aspect of his batting but the genius of Cummins did him in there.

Cummins bowled him slightly full, drawing him forward on two occasions, before bowling a sharp and fullish in dipper to get him. Babar was surprised by such a delivery that hit him on the front leg. It appeared going down leg and umpire Michael Gough was unmoved as he too thought the ball was missing the leg stump. But Cummins backed his instinct and asked for a review, which proved to be a successful one as the ball would have crashed into the leg stump.

The Aussies celebrated the wicket as they had once again sent back Pakistan's best batter out for a very low score. An upset Babar started walking back after scoring 26 off 40 balls.

As soon as Babar got out, the social media was buzzing with many reactions from his fans from all over the world. While there were posts which supported Babar, there were many who slammed him for poor batting.

Take a look at the reactions below after Babar's dismissal in the 3rd Test:

Babar has scored only 103 runs in 5 Test innings in Australia on this tour so far. His highest score was 41, made in the 2nd innings of MCG Test. He had made 21 and 14 in the two innings at Perth while scoring 1 in 1st innings at MCG.