AUS vs PAK: David Warner Announces ODI Retirement Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Pakistan

Australia opening batter David Warner dropped a bombshell on the reporters at th press conference on the first day of 2024 as he announced his ODI retirement. The attacking opener has bid goodbye to the ODIs after making 6932 runs at a average of 45.30 at strike rate of 97.26 in 161 ODIs. Speaking to the press ahead of his farewell Test in Sydney, Warner said has a family to give something back to after being on the run all the time all these years.

"I’ve got to give back to the family," Warner said during his announcement.

Warner finished with his second World Cup medal when Pat Cummins-led side won Australia the sixth ODI championsip title in India last year. Warner said that he sat through the thoughts of ODI retirement during the World Cup.

"That (ODI retirement) was something I had said through the World Cup, get through that and winning that in India is a massive achievement."

Warner made 1527 World Cup runs and scored it an average of 56.55. The stats say that he is the sixth best batter in World Cups for Australia with the top honours belonging to Ricky Ponting with 1743 runs.

Warner, however, said that he will be available for Australia if the selectors feel there is a need of him in the Champions Trophy 2025. "I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up and if I’m playing decent cricket still in two years’ time and they need someone, I’m going to be available," said Warner.

The third Test vs Pakistan is also going to be the last Test of Warner's career. In 111 Tests so far, Warner has accumulated 8695 runs at an average of 44.58 at a strike rate of 70.26. He has hit 26 Test tons with 36 half-centuries with highest score 335 not-out.

Warner is looking to extend his T20I career with the World Cup scheudled to take place this year in West Indies and USA. He would also want to play more Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) over the next couple of years. Warner entered international cricket in T20Is in 2009 in a match vs South Africa. He had not played any first-class match before his international debut. After his T20I debut, his ODI debut had come just a week later and in the 2nd ODI, he got the attention of the world with a brilliant half-century.