AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra from 1.40 PM IST February 15

Australia will taken on Sri Lanka in 3rd T20 match of the five-match series in Canberra on Tuesday (February 15). Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has said he was ‘pretty confident’ that pacer Josh Hazlewood will take the hosts over the line in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Josh Inglis’s 48-run knock, Pathum Nissanka’s 73-run knock and Hazlewood’s three-wicket haul were the standout performances as Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over to win the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

In the Super Over, Hazlewood restricted Sri Lanka to just five runs before Australia registered an easy win. “It was great to get the win. Pretty sloppy overall though. I think we got away with one there. I was pretty confident in Josh Hazlewood. It was a sloppy performance in the field. We bowled some great overs, we bowled some poor overs,” Finch said after winning the second T20I.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood said he had a chat with Finch and the duo came up with a plan in the second T20I. “I just kept a nice clear mind. Had a chat with Finchy and came up with a plan of what I wanted to do. The confidence is high at the moment and nice to execute,” said Hazlewood.

Australia has a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the third T20I will now be played on Tuesday.

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date & Time: February 15th at 1.40 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team 2nd T20I

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal, Josh Inglis

Batters: Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Josh Hazelwood

AUS vs SL Playing XIs 3rd T20I

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

