AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 4th T20 at Melbourne Cricket Ground from 1.40 PM IST February 18

The series firmly tucked in their pocket, Australia could experiment with their side when they take on Sri Lankan in the fourth T20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday (February 18). The hosts took a 3-0 lead in the five-match series after a six-wicket win in a low-scoring match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 15 and the T20 world champions will look to tinker their line-up keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 they are hosting later this year.

Despite giving their best in the first two matches, Sri Lanka failed to make a comeback in the third T20I partly because several of their players have been hit by COVID-19 since they arrived in Australia. Although the Islanders have shown intent, they have not been able to edge ahead of the Aussies. The Sri Lankan bowlers have performed remarkably throughout the series but the batters are yet to come to the party.

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka had managed to restrict Australia to a modest total but their batters failed to put up a good show, handing the hosts an easy win. Pathum Nissanka has been the only Lankan batter who has shown decent form in the series, but his brilliant innings of 73 in the second T20I went in vain when they lost the match in the Super Over. The expectations were high for Sri Lanka to come out strongly in the third T20I, but batting troubles continued to plague them, allowing the hosts to dominate once again.

The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who tested COVID-positive hours before the third T20I, was a massive blow for the visitors. His capability of taking wickets at crucial times had helped Sri Lanka give a fighting display in the first two T20Is. In absence of Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana led the Lankan bowling attack and performed brilliantly but did not get any support from other bowlers.

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Date & Time: February 18th at 1.40 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team 4th T20I

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal, Josh Inglis

Batters: Aaron Finch, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (C)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa (VC), Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain: Maheesh Theekshana

AUS vs SL Playing XIs 4th T20I

Australia: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ SRI LANKA Dream11 Player List/ AUSTRALIA Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Australia vs Sri Lanka/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.