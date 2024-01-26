WATCH: Bails Spin On The Stumps, But Do Not Dislodge As Alex Carey Survives In Bizarre Incident; Video Goes Viral

In a gripping moment during the AUS vs WI 2nd Test, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter, Alex Carey, survived a close call when a delivery from West Indies' Shamar Joseph failed to dislodge the bails. The incident occurred on Day 2 at The Gabba in Brisbane, becoming a crucial turning point in the match. As Australia faced an unprecedented collapse at 54/5, Alex Carey emerged as the last recognized batter to steady the ship. Shamar Joseph's delivery breached the gap between Carey's bat and pad, making contact with the bails but failing to dislodge them. The bail spun in the groove but remained intact, offering Carey a reprieve.

A Closer Look at the Incident

Replays showcased the intensity of the moment as the West Indies players appealed for a catch. Shamar Joseph's delivery not only made contact with the bail but also caused it to spin in the groove. However, the bail steadfastly refused to leave its position, saving Carey from an early exit.

Australia's Struggle and Resilience

After a top-order collapse, Australia found themselves in a precarious situation at 24/4. The likes of Steve Smith, Cameron Green, and Travis Head departed quickly. However, Usman Khawaja's resilience, combined with Alex Carey's counter-attack, helped Australia recover to 93/5 after 18 overs.

The Crucial Partnership

Usman Khawaja, who had a lucky escape earlier in the innings, formed a vital 50-run partnership with Alex Carey. Their collaboration played a pivotal role in Australia pushing past the 100-run mark, showing resilience against the West Indies' potent bowling attack.

The Impact on the Game

Alex Carey's survival could prove to be a game-changer for Australia in their quest to match West Indies' first-innings tally. The fortunate escape showcased the unpredictability of cricket, where a slight twist of fate can alter the course of a match.