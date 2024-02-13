AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today Australia Vs West Indies 3rd T20I At Perth, 130 PM IST, February 13

The series has already been lost by West Indies but they can at least win the last T20I today and finish on a high. Australia host them for the third and final T20I today at Perth. The hosts won the first game in Hobart by 11 runs while they came out victorious in the secod match, beating Windies by 34 runs. The Mitchell Marsh and Co will be looking to make a clean sweep on the tourists today. Glenn Maxwell is in red hot form.

The contest is expected to be an intense one as West Indies players will give it their today. From fantasy team point of view, watch out for some players. You should definitely include Glenn Maxwell in your fantasy team as the all-rounder is in terrific batting form at the moment. He slammed a 55-ball 120 in the 2nd T20I, helping Aussies reached a daunting 241 for 4 in 20 overs. This was his fifth T20I hundred, equalling the record held by Rohit Sharma who also have five tons in T20Is.

David Warner is also in the good form and will be itching to score some big runs in the series. From West Indies Andre Russell, Rovman Powell are players to pick your Dream11.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Suggested Dream11 Fantasy Team AUS vs WI Dream11:

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder

Bowler: Adam Zampa

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

AUS Vs WI T20Is: Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie

Australia Squad: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Wes Agar, Jake Fraser-McGurk