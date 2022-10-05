AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs WI 1st T20 match in Carrara, 140 PM IST, October 5

Aaron Finch’s Australia will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the two-match series at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Wednesday (October 5). Nicholas Pooran’s Windies team will immediately start competing in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers beginning next week.

This super-fast two-match series will be all over in the space of three days with two matches in Queensland serving as T20 World Cup preparation for both sides. The opening T20I takes place at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast and it will be followed on Friday with a match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

David Warner, who was rested from the India tour, is back along with Mitch Marsh (ankle) and Mitch Starc (knee), who both also stayed home as a precaution. However Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson, who are both members of Australia’s 15-player T20 World Cup squad, are being managed for this series.

“We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon,” National Selection Panel (NSP) Chair George Bailey said.

Match Details

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match

Venue: Metricon Stadium, Carrara

Date & Time: October 5 at 140 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app

AUS vs WI 1st T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mathew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Cameron Green

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, AJ Finch (c), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Mathew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith