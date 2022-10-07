AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs WI 2nd T20 match in Brisbane, 140 PM IST, October 7

Aaron Finch’s Australia will take on Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies in the second T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday (October 7). The home side lead the two-match series 1-0 after their hard-fought three-wicket-win over the Windies in the opening game on Wednesday.

Experienced batter Steve Smith feels that his style of play entails finding the gaps, timing the ball well and running hard between the wickets, which is crucial for success on Australian grounds where the T20 World Cup 2022 is to be played and hence is hopeful for a place in the squad. The batter was left out from the playing eleven of Australia’s first T20I of the three-match series with the West Indies.

“For me, I’m not as strong and powerful as some of the other guys. But some wickets entail just good smarts and punching the ball and timing the ball really well, particularly in Australia with big grounds, running hard between the wickets, that kind of thing,” Smith was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

Despite losing his berth in the T20 team, Smith still believes he will play in the upcoming World Cup since his touch game will be advantageous on Australia’s expansive fields. Tim David and Cameron Green were both selected ahead of Smith for Wednesday’s three-wicket victory over the West Indies, which has dimmed Smith’s shine in the shortest format.

Match Details

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: October 7 at 140 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app

AUS vs WI 2nd T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mathew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Tim David, Brandon King

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Cameron Green

Vice-captain: David Warner

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Mathew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Nicholas Pooran (C), Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannick Cariah