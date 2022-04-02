AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Final Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 6:30 AM IST April 3

Australia Women will take on England Women for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 trophy in the final match on Sunday (April 3). England women are coming into this final fighting all the odds following their horrific start to the tournament. They will to imrpove from the first game of the campaign when they faced a 12 runs loss from Australia on March 5. However, their semi-final win against South Africa by 137 runs will give them a mental boost for this matchup.
On the other hand, Australia are full of confidence winning all the seven games in their group stage. They were the first team which qualified for the semi-finals. The Heather Knight led-side will look finish off their dominant run with lifting the trophy for the seventh time.
Here are the Match Details
Australia Women vs England Women, Final
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Date & Time: 3rd April, 6:30 AM IST
Australia Women vs England Women-Dream 11
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt
All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley
Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt
Captain: Rachael Haynes
Vice-Captain: Danielle Wyatt
Australia Women vs England Women Playing XIs
AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
ENG-W: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole