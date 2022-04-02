AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Final Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 6:30 AM IST April 3

Australia Women will take on England Women for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 trophy in the final match on Sunday (April 3). England women are coming into this final fighting all the odds following their horrific start to the tournament. They will to imrpove from the first game of the campaign when they faced a 12 runs loss from Australia on March 5. However, their semi-final win against South Africa by 137 runs will give them a mental boost for this matchup.

On the other hand, Australia are full of confidence winning all the seven games in their group stage. They were the first team which qualified for the semi-finals. The Heather Knight led-side will look finish off their dominant run with lifting the trophy for the seventh time.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs England Women, Final

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date & Time: 3rd April, 6:30 AM IST

Australia Women vs England Women-Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt

Captain: Rachael Haynes

Vice-Captain: Danielle Wyatt

Australia Women vs England Women Playing XIs

AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

ENG-W: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole