हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Final Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 6:30 AM IST April 3

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-W vs ENG-W, Australia Women Dream11 Team Player List, England women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Final Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 6:30 AM IST April 3
Source: Twitter

Australia Women will take on England Women for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 trophy in the final match on Sunday (April 3). England women are coming into this final fighting all the odds following their horrific start to the tournament. They will to imrpove from the first game of the campaign when they faced a 12 runs loss from Australia on March 5. However, their semi-final win against South Africa by 137 runs will give them a mental boost for this matchup.

On the other hand, Australia are full of confidence winning all the seven games in their group stage. They were the first team which qualified for the semi-finals. The Heather Knight led-side will look finish off their dominant run with lifting the trophy for the seventh time.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs England Women, Final

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date & Time: 3rd April, 6:30 AM IST

Australia Women vs England Women-Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt

Captain: Rachael Haynes

Vice-Captain: Danielle Wyatt

Australia Women vs England Women Playing XIs

AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

ENG-W: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2022ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 FinalAustralia women vs England womenAUS-W vs ENG-W
Next
Story

WATCH: RR's Navdeep Saini falls on his head while taking Ishan Kishan's catch vs MI

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim