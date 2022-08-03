AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Group A T20 match at Edgbaston, 330 PM IST, August 3
Meg Lanning’s Australia women cricket team will look to maintain their all-win record in the Commonwealth Games 2022 when they take on Pakistan in their final Group A match at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Australians have already booked their place in the semifinals having won both their opening matches against India and Barbados.
While Australia struggled to beat India women cricket team, they hammered Barbados in their last match and will be full of confidence. Pakistan women cricket team under captain Bismah Maroof, though, have failed to qualify for the semifinals as they lost both their opening matches against Barbados and India. Pakistan will be playing for pride in this match and would look to bow out with a win.
Match Details
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Group A match
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date & Time: August 3 at 330 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app
AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali, Alyssa Healy
Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Beth Mooney
All-rounders: Nida Dar, Ashleigh Gardner
Bowlers: Tuba Hassan, Jess Jonassen, Fatima Sana, Alana King
Captain: Meg Lanning
Vice-Captain: Nida Dar
AUS-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XI
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Pakistan Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin
