NewsCricket
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Group A T20 match at Edgbaston, 330 PM IST, August 3

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A T20 match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-W vs PAK-W, Australia Women Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Group A T20 match at Edgbaston, 330 PM IST, August 3

Meg Lanning’s Australia women cricket team will look to maintain their all-win record in the Commonwealth Games 2022 when they take on Pakistan in their final Group A match at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Australians have already booked their place in the semifinals having won both their opening matches against India and Barbados.

While Australia struggled to beat India women cricket team, they hammered Barbados in their last match and will be full of confidence. Pakistan women cricket team under captain Bismah Maroof, though, have failed to qualify for the semifinals as they lost both their opening matches against Barbados and India. Pakistan will be playing for pride in this match and would look to bow out with a win.

Match Details

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Group A match

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: August 3 at 330 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tuba Hassan, Jess Jonassen, Fatima Sana, Alana King

Captain: Meg Lanning

Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

AUS-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022Australia women vs Pakistan womenAUS-W vs PAK-WAUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsBismah MaroofMeg LanningNida DarAshleigh Gardner

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts