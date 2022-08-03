Meg Lanning’s Australia women cricket team will look to maintain their all-win record in the Commonwealth Games 2022 when they take on Pakistan in their final Group A match at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Australians have already booked their place in the semifinals having won both their opening matches against India and Barbados.

While Australia struggled to beat India women cricket team, they hammered Barbados in their last match and will be full of confidence. Pakistan women cricket team under captain Bismah Maroof, though, have failed to qualify for the semifinals as they lost both their opening matches against Barbados and India. Pakistan will be playing for pride in this match and would look to bow out with a win.

Match Details

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Group A match

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: August 3 at 330 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tuba Hassan, Jess Jonassen, Fatima Sana, Alana King

Captain: Meg Lanning

Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

AUS-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin