हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs PAK-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM IST March 8

Australia women vs Pakistan women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia women vs Pakistan women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-W vs PAK-W, Australia women Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs PAK-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM IST March 8
Source: Twitter

Australia women's cricket team will take on Pakistan W in match no.6 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022. Australia are a record six times, which is the most by country. In their opening clash of the tournament, Australia defeated England Women by 12 runs. Courtesy, the record-breaking partnership of Haynes and Lanning guided them to put up a humongous total of 310 runs. They are currently world no.1 in ODI rankings and are in great form eyeing their 7th title.

On the other hand, Pakistan have a lot to look upon to improve and their opening clash against arch-rivals India was not what they hoped for. Pakistan were defeated by a huge margin of 107 runs, chasing a target of 245 runs, they only managed to score 137 runs in total. They will look to bounce back from that defeat but it will not be easy for them. 

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Match No.6

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Date & Time: 8th Match, 6:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Alyssa Healy

Batters- Meg Lanning, Javeria Khan (vc), Rachael Haynes (c), Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders- Ellyse Perry, Nida Dar

Bowlers- Jess Jonassen, Diana Baig, Alana King

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Playing XIs

AUS-W: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

PAK-W: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2022ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022Australia women vs Pakistan womenAUS-W vs PAK-W
Next
Story

Sunil Gavaskar says Shane Warne was NOT greatest spinner, blames Aussie legend’s lifestyle for his death

Must Watch

PT6M35S

Zee Exit Poll: BJP may get 13 to 18 seats in Goa