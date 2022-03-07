AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs PAK-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM IST March 8

Australia women's cricket team will take on Pakistan W in match no.6 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022. Australia are a record six times, which is the most by country. In their opening clash of the tournament, Australia defeated England Women by 12 runs. Courtesy, the record-breaking partnership of Haynes and Lanning guided them to put up a humongous total of 310 runs. They are currently world no.1 in ODI rankings and are in great form eyeing their 7th title.

On the other hand, Pakistan have a lot to look upon to improve and their opening clash against arch-rivals India was not what they hoped for. Pakistan were defeated by a huge margin of 107 runs, chasing a target of 245 runs, they only managed to score 137 runs in total. They will look to bounce back from that defeat but it will not be easy for them.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Match No.6

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Date & Time: 8th Match, 6:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Alyssa Healy

Batters- Meg Lanning, Javeria Khan (vc), Rachael Haynes (c), Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders- Ellyse Perry, Nida Dar

Bowlers- Jess Jonassen, Diana Baig, Alana King

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Playing XIs

AUS-W: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

PAK-W: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin