AUS-W vs PAK-W Women's World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AUS-W vs PAK-W Live in India

Australia women will take on Pakistan women in Match No.6 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, when the both sides meet on Tuesday (March 7).

Australia will play Pakistan in an ODI after almost 2 years. The two sides clashed last time in October 2018. Australia's Beth Mooney also revealed that she was watching the Pakistani spinners in their clash against India.

"Their spinners did an outstanding job through that middle period when Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana had that large partnership — they broke that with their spinners through the middle and looked like they had this squeeze on quite nicely to India," said Beth Mooney in a virtual press conference.

On the other hand, Pakistan were helpless against India with their batting. They were bowled out for a mere total 137 runs, while chasing India 245. As a result, India won by 107 runs and Pakistan's opening fixture was a horror for them.

Ahead of WWC 2022 match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, start?

The match between Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui will be played on Tuesday, March 8, and it will start at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs Pakistan Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women vs Pakistan Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Women vs Pakistan Women?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match.

Where can I live stream Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match?

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner

Pakistan Women Squad: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima