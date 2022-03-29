हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup semi-final Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST March 30

Australia women vs West Indies women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia women vs West Indies women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-W vs WI-W, Australia women Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Australia Women and West Indies Women will clash in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (March 30). Australia are on a roll as they are unbeaten in the tournament so far and were also the first team to qualify for this semi-finals. They finished the group stages as table leaders winning all seven games with 14 points.

On the other hand, West Indies Women finished third in the table with 3 wins and 3 losses in their group stage. In their previous fixture, West Indies were forced to share a point with South Africa as the match was cancelled due to rain.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Semi-final match

Venue: Basin Reserv, Wellington

Date & Time: 30th Match, 3:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Australia Women vs West Indies Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Afy Fletcher

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Playing XIs

AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

WI-W: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

