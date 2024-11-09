Australia A Clinch Series 2-0 Against India A With Six Wicket Victory In 2nd Test

AUS A vs IND A: A fine partnership between Beau Webster and Sam Konstas helped Australia A secure a six-wicket win over India A in the second unofficial Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. With this win, Australia A has secured the series 2-0.

Australia A won the toss and elected to field first. India A was off to a terrible start, with their top-order of Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudarshan cleaned up for single digits. The team was left reeling at 11/4. Then, Devdutt Paddikal (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) and Dhruv Jurel (80 in 186 balls, with six fours and two sixes) infused some life in the innings with their careful scoring. India A could score only 161 runs in 57.1 overs.

Michael Neser (4/27) and Webster (3/19) were the top bowlers for Australia A. Corey Rocchiccioli, Scott Boland and Nathan McSweeney got a wicket each.

In their first innings, even Australia A struggled against Indian pacers Prasidh Krishna (4/50), Mukesh Kumar (3/50) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/56). However, Marcus Harris (74 in 138 balls, with five fours) held one end steady while the lower order of Jimmy Peirson (30 in 70 balls, with five fours), Nathan McAndrew (26* in 36 balls, with two fours) and Rocchiccioli (35 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) delivered some valuable knocks to take Australia to 223 runs, giving them a 62-run lead.

In their second innings, India A lost their first five wickets early and ended day two at 73/5, with none of the first five batters touching 20-run mark. However, Jurel once again contributed with a marvellous knock under pressure, scoring 68 in 122 balls with five fours and putting on a 94-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (38 in 81 balls, with five fours and a six). Krishna's 29 took India A to 229 in 77.5 overs, a lead of 167 runs, giving their opponents a target of 168 runs to chase.

Rocchiccioli (4/74) and Webster (3/49) stood out among bowlers for Australia.

In the run chase of 167 runs, Australia A lost Harris and Cameron Bancroft for ducks. They were struggling at 73/4 at one point. However, Konstas (73* in 128 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Webster (46* in 66 balls, with six fours) took Aussies home with six wickets in hand. Krishna (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for India while Mukesh and Tanush Kotian got a wicket each.