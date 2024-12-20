Australia Announce Squad For IND vs AUS 4th & 5th Test: Pat Cummins' Side Make Big Changes Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

As Australia gears up for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test against India, the team faces crucial decisions regarding their playing XI. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently tied at 1-1, both teams are vying for a spot in the World Test Championship standings, making this upcoming Test even more significant. Australia’s selectors have made key changes, most notably dropping struggling opener Nathan McSweeney and handing a maiden call-up to 19-year-old Sam Konstas. The shift reflects Australia's desire for a fresh approach at the top of the order and a need for a strong performance in front of a home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nathan McSweeney Dropped After Disappointing Run

Nathan McSweeney's debut series has been a difficult one. The 25-year-old opener has struggled to find his footing in the Australian Test lineup, scoring above 10 just once in six innings. His performances, including scores of 9, 4, 39, 10*, 10, and a duck, left selectors questioning his place in the team. McSweeney was thrust into the opening role alongside Usman Khawaja, despite limited first-class experience in this position. His struggles at the top of the order have led to his omission from the squad for the 4th Test, and Australia’s selectors have now decided to experiment with fresh faces.

Sam Konstas Gets the Nod: A New Hope for Australia

In a bold move, selectors have called up Sam Konstas, a young talent making waves in domestic cricket. The 19-year-old’s domestic form has been nothing short of impressive, boasting an average of 55.83 this summer. Konstas's rise to prominence came when he became the youngest player since Ricky Ponting to score twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield match this October. His inclusion is a reflection of the selectors’ desire to inject youthful energy into the team and potentially strengthen Australia’s opening partnership.

However, Konstas’s inclusion in the squad doesn’t guarantee a spot in the final playing XI. The competition remains fierce, with Josh Inglis also in contention for the opening role. The young prodigy’s form and his "bat-off" competition with McSweeney, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Bancroft ensure that selectors have a variety of options to consider. Whether Konstas gets the nod alongside Usman Khawaja remains to be seen, but his presence in the squad is a promising sign for Australian cricket's future.

Khawaja's Struggles: A Growing Concern for Australia

While Usman Khawaja’s experience and skill have been vital for Australia, his recent form has been a source of concern. Khawaja has failed to pass 50 in his last 11 Test innings, with an average of just 12.6 in the ongoing series – the lowest for an Australian opener in a home Test series since Matthew Elliott’s 1997 series against South Africa. With Australia’s opening slot under the microscope, Khawaja will need to step up and find form if he is to hold on to his place in the side. His ability to recover from this slump could prove pivotal in Australia’s chances in the final two Tests of the series.

The Absence of Josh Hazlewood: Boland Steps In

In another change, Scott Boland has been called up to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the fast bowling department. Hazlewood picked up a calf strain during the India innings and has been ruled out for the remainder of the series. While Hazlewood's absence is a blow to Australia, Boland’s inclusion adds depth to the fast bowling unit. Boland has been in strong form in domestic cricket and will look to make an impact, especially in the absence of the seasoned Hazlewood. This change also provides Australia with an opportunity to experiment with their bowling attack for the remainder of the series.

Selectors Looking for Flexibility

Chairman of selectors George Bailey expressed confidence in the squad's overall balance, acknowledging the challenges Australia has faced at the top of the order. “The squad provides options as to how we structure the XI for the final two Tests,” Bailey said. The inclusion of Konstas, along with Boland’s return, offers selectors the flexibility to adjust the lineup and adapt to the challenges posed by India’s formidable attack. Bailey also stressed that while McSweeney’s exclusion was a tough call, the selectors remain confident in his future prospects.

Australia’s Squad for the 4th Test

Australia’s squad for the Boxing Day Test against India is as follows:

Pat Cummins (c) Sean Abbott Scott Boland Alex Carey Travis Head (vc) Josh Inglis Usman Khawaja Sam Konstas Marnus Labuschagne Nathan Lyon Mitchell Marsh Jhye Richardson Steve Smith (vc) Mitchell Starc Beau Webster

With the stakes high and the series tied, Australia’s playing XI for the 4th Test will be closely watched by fans and critics alike. As the team looks to bounce back from a challenging start, the performance of young talents like Konstas and the revival of key players like Khawaja will be critical to Australia’s hopes of securing a victory in the Boxing Day Test.