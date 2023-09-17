Australia Announces Squad For ODI Series Against India: Cummins Returns, Labuschagne Included

Australia has officially unveiled its 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against India, scheduled to kick off on September 22. In a highly anticipated move, key players, including captain Pat Cummins, are set to make their return to the squad. This announcement marks a significant moment for Australian cricket, as it showcases the depth and talent of their national team.

Cummins (C), Warner, Smith, Starc, Maxwell, Marsh, Abbott, Carey, Ellis, Green, Hazlewood, Inglis, Spencer, Labuschagne, Sangha, Short, Stoinis and Zampa. pic.twitter.com/pSVjOOvZ04 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 17, 2023

Cummins Leads the Charge

Leading the Australian squad is none other than the charismatic Pat Cummins. The formidable fast bowler, who also serves as the team's captain, is all set to lead his side against the Indian cricketing powerhouse. Cummins, who missed the recent South Africa tour due to injury, will be raring to make an impact and prove his mettle.

Smith and Maxwell: Back in Action

The return of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell further strengthens Australia's lineup. Smith, who was nursing a wrist injury, is now fully recovered and ready to showcase his batting prowess. Maxwell, who had to withdraw from the South Africa ODIs due to ankle pain, is back in the mix and adds a valuable all-round dimension to the team.

Labuschagne's Inclusion

One of the most intriguing additions to the squad is Marnus Labuschagne. The right-handed batsman has been in scintillating form in the ODI circuit and has rightfully earned his spot in the team. Labuschagne's consistency and ability to anchor the innings make him a crucial asset for Australia in their pursuit of victory.

Rising Stars and Returnees

Uncapped talents Matt Short and Spencer Johnson have also found a place in the squad, reflecting Australia's commitment to nurturing new talent. Additionally, the return of Mitchell Starc, who has been recovering from injuries, bolsters the team's bowling attack.

Notable Omissions

While the squad boasts an impressive lineup, there are notable omissions. Travis Head, who recently fractured his hand during the South Africa ODI series, faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming World Cup. Ashton Agar, who played a pivotal role in a recent victory, is absent due to paternity leave.

The Road Ahead

As Australia prepares to take on India in a three-match ODI series, the stakes are high. The first clash will take place in Mohali, followed by fixtures in Indore and Rajkot. With the World Cup looming on the horizon, this series serves as a crucial platform for players to sharpen their skills and make their case for inclusion in the coveted tournament.

Australia Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa