Australia boosted by Steve Smith-David Warner return but then no victory is easy, says India's Cheteshwar Pujara

The much awaited India’s tour of Australia is going to get underway soon where they will be looking to repeat their heroics from last time. India’s Test talisman Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about the series in an interview to PTI.

India boasts of perhaps their strongest Test bowling unit, featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Pujara said that all of these bolwers have prior experience down under and have been successful in the past there

“They know how to be successful in Australia as they have enjoyed success there in the past. They have their game-plans in place and if we can execute them well, they are capable of getting Smith, Warner and Labuschagne out quickly,”

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series during their last tour in 2018-19, in the Test series, but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.

Warner and Smith are now back as Australia seek redemption for their defeat last time.

Pujara said that the hosts are surely reinvigorated by the return of the star duo and the sudden rise of Marnus Labuschagne, who averages over 63 in Test cricket.

“No doubt Smith, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are great players. But the good part about our current crop of bowlers is that most of them play in the same series and our bowling unit will also not be very different to what it was in 2018-19.”

However, Pujara was quick to highlight that no victory is easy and even more so when the side is playing away from home.

“It (Australian batting line-up) will be a little stronger than what it was in 2018-19 but then victories don’t come easy. If you want to win away from home, you need to work hard,” Pujara said.

The 32-year-old is someone who keeps things simple, opining that if India did what they have done in the past (last tour), then they will have a very good chance to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

“If we can do what we have done in the past, I am sure we have every chance of winning the series again.”

The Indian team landed in Sydney last week, where they are undergoing a mandatory 14 day quarantine – although, they are allowed to train. The tour begins with the ODI series, beginning on November 27.

The Test series, however, will begin almost a month later, from December 17. The first Test will be played in Adelaide.

(With PTI inputs)