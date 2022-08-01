NewsCricket
Australia Test captain and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins tied the knot with his fiancé and the mother of his child Becky Boston on Saturday (July 30) in a gorgeous ceremony at Byron Bay, Australia. Cummins and Boston have a nine-month-old child named Albie together and got married at Chateau Du Soleil, a French-inspired destination, in the presence of family and friends. The couple had first met in 2013 and got engaged in June 2020

Pat Cummins and his newly-wed wife Becky Boston’s love story is an example of how love can transcend all barriers. Cummins is one of the most popular cricketers in the world and the No. 1 ranked bowler in the world on the ICC ranking ahead of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin. While wife Becky actually hails from England.

According to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Cummins looked stylish in the black tuxedo that he wore for the wedding, while British beauty Becky looked gorgeous in a cascading white gown and veil. Cummins’ closest buddy, comedian Andy Lee, and his girlfriend Rebecca Harding attended, along with Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon and his wife Emma McCarthy, who also recently got married.

Australia batter Travis Head was also a part of the ceremony with his pregnant fiancée Jessica Davies. Former Australia captain Tim Paine also joined the ceremony and was joined by his wife Bonnie. Pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood along with coach Andrew McDonald were the others to grace the ceremony . Their son Albie was held by one of their guests, near the couple, when they exchanged their vows.

Cummins had earlier mentioned how the COVID-19 pandemic had changed his marriage plans. The couple finally said ‘I Do’ and started a new chapter of their lives. Cummins last assignment was in Sri Lanka where he shared the Test series at 1-1.

