Australia climb to top spot in ICC World Cup Super League table, India stand sixth

Aaron Finch-led Australia have climbed to the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table after registering a 2-1 victory over India in the three-match ODI series which ended on Wednesday.

Hosts Australia are standing at the No.1 place in the standings with a total of 40 points.

India, on the other hand, clinched the third and last game of the ODI series against Australia by 13 runs at Manuka Oval to avoid series sweep and occupy the No.6 position with nine points.

Australia were clinical in their approach with stellar performances in all departments, defeating Virat Kohli-led India in the first two games of the series. In the third ODI at Canberra today, debutant T Natarajan from India dismissed Marnus Labuschagne to pick up his maiden international wicket after half-centuries from Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (92*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*). The performances helped India to a 13-run win.

Australia had defeated England 2-1 in their previous series of the 13-team championship, which was introduced this year to bring context to ODI cricket and also to decide the seven direct qualifiers for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. India, though assured of a berth as hosts, were to use the opportunity for long-term preparation.

Meanwhile, reigning World Cup winners England are standing at the second spot in the points table with 30 points. They defeated Ireland 2-1 in the opening series of the championship before losing by the same margin to five-time world champions Australia.

Pakistan are also on 20 points after a 2-1 series win over Zimbabwe, who secured 10 points for their Super Over win in the final ODI played in Rawalpindi.