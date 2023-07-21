Steve Waugh Points Out This ‘Mistake’ In Player Selection For 4th Ashes Test

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has expressed his disagreement with the team management’s decision to drop off-spinner Todd Murphy from the playing 11 for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Murphy, who replaced Nathan Lyon in Leeds, did not bowl too many overs and was not able to create an impact, as England made a comeback to narrow the series deficit to 1-2. In Manchester, Australia chose an all-out pace attack, a decision that Waugh believes is a mistake. He said that not including Murphy in the lineup was an error, especially in Manchester where the pitch has assistance for the spinners.

However, Steve Waugh said that since there was a forecast of rain, it could have had an impact on Australia’s team selection.

“I think it's a mistake, particularly in Manchester where the ball does turn. I know they're probably looking at the forecast and saying there's a bit of rain around, but you do need variation in the attack. Particularly with the way England plays,” Steve Waugh told SENQ Breakfast.



However, the Australian team has stuck to their defense. They believe that they have not seen any evidence of the Manchester pitch favouring the spinners. England raced ahead on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test and finished on 4-384 at stumps, holding a commanding 67-run lead.

Despite being in a challenging position and with rain predicted for day four, Australia have to stay afloat to draw the match and retain the Ashes. They are without Nathan Lyon and with Todd Murphy left out of the team, the majority of the bowling responsibilities fell on Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood during the match.

Apart from the quicks, allrounders Mitch Marsh and Cameron Green contributed with nine and 10 overs, respectively, while part-time spinner Travis Head bowled six overs and was smacked for 48 runs without taking any wickets.