Ashes

Australia opt to bat in 4th Ashes Test against England

Australia have brought in left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith in place of James Pattinson and Usman Khawaja.

Images Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth Ashes Test against England on Wednesday at the Old Trafford.

Australia have brought in left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith in place of James Pattinson and Usman Khawaja. On the other hand, England have also made one change to their Playing XI, which featured in the last match at Headingley by including right-arm fast bowler Craig Overton for Chris Woakes. 

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

