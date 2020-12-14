Australia remain on top in ICC Men's Test rankings with New Zealand just behind 0.08 points

Dubai: The Australian team remained on top of the table of the ICC Men's Test Team rankings followed by New Zealand who are just decimal points away, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (December 14, 2020).

The Aussies have been placed first in ICC Men's Test Team rankings with 116.461 rating points, while the Kiwis stand at second with 116.375 points.

"It's neck and neck at the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings. Australia are still No.1 with 116.461 rating points Chart with upwards trend New Zealand are just behind with 116.375," ICC tweeted.

The updated ICC Men's Test Team rankings come following New Zealand's win in the second Test against West Indies by an innings and 12 runs. New Zealand had also won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 134 runs.

"It'd be a pretty special achievement," the BlackCaps pacer Trent Boult had said on Sunday on the prospect of the team going joint 1 in the Test rankings.

New Zealand will next play Pakistan in the two-match series from December 26, whereas, Australia will lock horns with the Virat Kohli-led India in a four-match Test series beginning from December 17.



India are currently at the third spot in Test rankings with 114 points while England and Sri Lanka are at the fourth and fifth position respectively.

South Africa (sixth), Pakistan (seventh), West Indies (eighth), Bangladesh (ninth) and Zimbabwe (tenth) make up the latter half of the rankings.